Swiss government wants more Ukrainian refugees to join the workforce

In order to reduce administrative hurdles, the current permit requirement for taking up gainful employment is to be converted into a simple registration requirement, the governing Federal Council announced on Wednesday. In addition, unemployed persons with protection status S will now have to register with public employment agencies. Furthermore, those in need of temporary protection in Switzerland could be obliged to participate in measures for professional integration or reintegration.
The Federal Council also wants to make it easier for third-country nationals trained in Switzerland to enter the labour market. In order to implement the above measures, the government has opened the consultation process for amendments to the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act, the Asylum Act and two other ordinances.
More
More
Swiss refugee policy for Ukrainians leaves many questions unanswered
This content was published on
Proposed changes to the special status for Ukrainian refugees are drawing criticism and raising doubts about their practical and humanitarian implications.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Switzerland no longer wants to foot the bill for ‘suicide tourism’
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.