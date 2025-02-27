Swiss government wants more Ukrainian refugees to join the workforce

The government wants more people who have fled Ukraine to be in gainful employment. In future, they should be able to change cantons in order to take up jobs throughout Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat will Erwerbstätigkeit von Ukraine-Geflüchteten fördern Original Read more: Bundesrat will Erwerbstätigkeit von Ukraine-Geflüchteten fördern

In order to reduce administrative hurdles, the current permit requirement for taking up gainful employment is to be converted into a simple registration requirement, the governing Federal Council announced on Wednesday. In addition, unemployed persons with protection status S will now have to register with public employment agencies. Furthermore, those in need of temporary protection in Switzerland could be obliged to participate in measures for professional integration or reintegration.

The Federal Council also wants to make it easier for third-country nationals trained in Switzerland to enter the labour market. In order to implement the above measures, the government has opened the consultation process for amendments to the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act, the Asylum Act and two other ordinances.

