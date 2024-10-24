Switzerland’s poker boom: from casual play to high stakes

Today, Switzerland boasts a burgeoning poker scene, a marked change from just a few years ago. Whether playing for fun or as a profession, participants see the allure of significant winnings but also the looming risk of losing it all—something that delights organisers.

Poker is a double-edged sword: on one hand, it offers stimulating moments with tempting prizes; on the other, the potential for swift financial loss.

Karim Gozhlani understands this well. He is one of the few professional poker players in French-speaking Switzerland, staking an average of CHF1,000 ($1,156) three or four times a week in online tournaments—all without any guaranteed income.

“The reality of tournament poker is that you spend most of your time losing,” he told Swiss public television, RTS, on Monday. When asked about Switzerland’s place on the global poker stage, he said, “We’re still behind, but we’re on the right track.”

A growing scene

The poker landscape in Switzerland today is far more active than it was just a few years ago. In 2010, the law banned poker tournaments outside of casinos. However, the revised Gambling Act of 2019 allowed them to return, much to the delight of poker rooms.

“They’ve really taken off, and several have opened up. Maybe even a few too many, as there’s a lot of competition now,” explained Charly Mauron, head of Fripoker, one of the pioneering rooms in French-speaking Switzerland.

CHF200 per tournament or CHF300 maximum per day

In these smaller venues, the stakes are capped at CHF200 per tournament and a maximum of CHF300 per day. However, there are whispers of some games happening illegally behind closed doors. “If you’re in a cellar playing an illegal game, you can’t exactly go to the police if you get robbed. It’s a bit tricky,” Mauron added.

Violations of the Gambling Act fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal Gaming Board in Bern. As of January 2024, 33 administrative criminal cases related to poker were under investigation. This authority, which supervises casinos and major tournaments, only takes action when a formal complaint is made.

In 2022, around 5,000 small tournaments were held in licensed venues across Switzerland, with total stakes reaching CHF50 million. There are no estimates on revenue lost to illegal games.

Big winnings for casinos

In casinos, poker winnings can be even larger. The Montreux casino is hosting a leg of the Swiss Poker Series, where each player pays CHF500 for entry. The more players participate, the bigger the prize pool. Over five days, more than 450 players will compete for a prize pot of approximately CHF200,000.

This ‘marathon tournament’ format was introduced last year, spearheaded by Daniel Duthon. “For over ten years, I approached big international organisers, encouraging them to hold a tournament in Switzerland. But the response was always the same: Switzerland is complicated. The tax system is different, and we don’t have the same games as Europe,” he explained.

However, teaming up with a company that organises tournaments, Duthon, an avid Swiss poker fan, finally managed to bring these competitions to Switzerland.

Free tournaments too

But poker in Switzerland isn’t all about money. Infinite Player, which partners with around 70 establishments in Switzerland and France, offers free tournaments.

“Money isn’t always the goal, but there has to be something at stake. I love the social aspect of sitting around a table with friends, handling chips and cards. But I also love winning,” says Infinite Player founder, David Galiange. In poker, a little risk adds the necessary excitement to the game.

