Swiss app tracks illnesses while travelling

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Someone falls ill on every third trip, with gastrointestinal complaints and respiratory symptoms being the most common problems, according to a study evaluating a travel app developed at the University of Zurich (UZH).

The app should help to detect outbreaks of infectious diseases at an early stage, the UZH announced on Tuesday. It could thus help to track the emergence and spread of infectious diseases such as dengue fever and mpox.

UZH researchers developed the app in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). In the app, people answer a few questions about their health every day while travelling, the university wrote. The app also records information such as location, weather data and air quality.

+ What happens when you die on holiday in Switzerland?

The research team analysed data between April 2022 and July 2023, covering 470 trips by 609 people on all continents. Almost a fifth of the cases of illness were due to gastrointestinal complaints. Asia is the hotspot for this. This was less of a problem in Africa.

Overall, more women reported diseases involving diarrhoea than men. Some 17% of cases of illness were respiratory diseases such as colds, according to the UZH. These occurred most frequently in Europe.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

