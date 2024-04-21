Zurich football fans gather in city centre after part of stadium is closed off

The FC Zurich supporters became gathering in front of the train station around midday, disrupting trams and buses. Keystone

Over 1,000 fans of the Zurich Football Club gathered in the centre of the Swiss city on Sunday afternoon, causing delays in public transport. They planned to march to the Letzigrund stadium, where the south section was closed off for the match against St Gallen.

The FC Zurich supporters gathered as announced at around 12p.m. at Bahnhofplatz, located in front of Zurich’s main railway station. Police officers were present in large numbers in and around the station concourse. Trams and buses were unable to reach or depart the station.

The fan sectors at Letzigrund will remain closed this Sunday afternoon for the match against St Gallen. Following problems at FC Zurich’s away match in Geneva earlier this month, the authorities decided to penalise FC Zurich and its fans by closing the south section.

The club had already been banned from opening the fan sectors at the end of January following riots. FC Zurich fans criticised the new sector closure on their website.

