They are all dressed up with nowhere to go - the saints that are a regular feature of Swiss churches. Dozens of elaborately decorated skeletons of Christian martyrs can be found in Catholic churches around the country. Many of them were imported more than 400 years ago from Rome, and have now been rediscovered and photographed by Carole Alkabes from canton Vaud. We find out why she does it. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

