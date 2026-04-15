Swiss generics maker Sandoz signs deal with Rwandan government
Sandoz has signed an agreement with the Rwandan government for the direct supply of essential medicines, including antibiotics and cancer drugs.
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In addition to Rwanda, the supply is intended to include selected African partner countries and could be expanded in the future.
The agreement with the Rwandan government, which initially covers about 60 products, is a first step toward a sustainable regional procurement model for affordable, high-quality medicines, Simon Goeller, Chief Transformation and Growth Officer at Sandoz, is quoted as saying in the press release.
The additional quantities will be supplied from the Kundl plant in Austria, the company announced on Wednesday.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
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