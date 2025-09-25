Swiss medicines regulator responds to Trump’s paracetamol claim

No scientific evidence has emerged that shows a link between the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and autism in children, Swissmedic says. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss medicines regulator Swissmedic says the risk-benefit ratio of taking paracetamol during pregnancy remains positive, after United States President Donald Trump claimed the medicinal ingredient causes autism.

Swissmedic takes note of the fact that the US government considers a connection between the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and the occurrence of autism in children to be possible, Swissmedic said in a statementExternal link published on its website.

Several medicinal products containing the active ingredient paracetamol have been available in Switzerland for many years, including during pregnancy if necessary.

Swissmedic emphasises that in the many years since the first authorisation was issued, no scientific evidence has emerged that shows a link between the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and autism in children. According to Swissmedic, this assessment is in line with the evaluations of other medicine regulators worldwide and the opinions of the medical community.

On Monday, Trump blamed the active ingredient paracetamol for autism. The US president said that taking the drug during pregnancy could be associated with “a greatly increased risk of autism”. Trump also claimed that there was “no reason” to vaccinate newborns against the highly contagious infectious disease hepatitis B.

