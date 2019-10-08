This content was published on October 8, 2019 3:16 PM

"We need to find a global system," says Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter.

(sda-ats)

The preliminary agreement on refugee allocation penned in Malta won’t find a majority, predicts Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

While welcoming a “broad discussion on the various migration routes and models”, the head of the Federal Department of Justice and Policeexternal link says she does not believe that the refugee redistribution system penned by five European Union countries in Malta will find a majority at this stage.

Keller-Sutter was speaking from Luxembourg, where EU interior ministers were meeting on Tuesday to discuss the system in more detail. Switzerland is not a member of the 28-country bloc, but via bilateral agreements, it cooperates with the European Union on issues like migration.

At the end of September, Germany, France, Italy, Finland and Malta had agreed to redistribute all migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea.

“What is planned here is not really convincing,” Keller-Sutter said. “I feel a lot of scepticism among the EU member states.”

Switzerland is fundamentally in favour of introducing a redistribution mechanism. But if such a system were introduced, it would have to be sustainable and take into account, first and foremost, those countries most affected by migration.

“Right now, that’s Greece,” Keller-Sutter said. “I believe we need to find a global system.”

Migrant redistribution Swiss migration chief calls for reform of European asylum policy State Secretary for Migration Mario Gattiker has criticised the current European asylum policy of redistributing migrants rescued at sea. This content was published on September 21, 2019 10:47 AM





Keystone-SDA/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram