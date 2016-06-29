2007 meeting in Caux with 40 leaders from Burundi.

Robert Schuman (left) and Frank Buchman in Caux in 1953.

Vicar James Wuye (left) and imam Muhammad Mustafa of the Nigerian centre for interfaith dialogue in Caux, 2015.

Antoine Jaulmes (left), president of the Initiatives of Change Foundation, and Cornelio Sommaruga, who headed the foundation from 2000 onwards and gave it a new direction, in Caux in 2014,

Participants of a conference on good governance in 2015.

Si Bekkai (left), prime minister of the first government formed by the king of Morocco, with Mohamed Masmoudi, Tunisian ambassador to Paris in the 1950s, in Caux.

Former UN secretary-general, Kofi Annan, at a 2013 conference on trust and integrity in the global economy, organised by the Caux organisation.

Konrad Adenauer (centre, first row), first post-war chancellor of Germany in the 1950s in Caux.

Participants of a 2014 forum for children as actors of change.

Sunil Mathur, head of Siemens India, at the forum for trust and integrity in business in 2015.

American priest Frank Buchman (left), founder of the Moral Rearmament movement, and one of his Swiss disciples Philippe Mottu (right) in Caux (undated photo).

Since setting up shop in Caux, above Lake Geneva, in 1946, the Moral Rearmament movement has been working to rebuild Europe by bringing together old enemies and organising international conferences.

It intensified its fight against communism from 1953 onwards, launching a global campaign, and inviting leaders from former colonised countries to Caux.



Cornelio Sommaruga took over as head of the organisation in 2000, changing its name to the Caux Initiatives of Change Foundation. It aims to be a force for intercultural dialogue, the promotion of peace and good governance.

(Images: Initiatives of Change; text: Frédéric Burnand)

