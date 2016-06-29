Caux Initiatives of Change Foundation A force for mediation
Since setting up shop in Caux, above Lake Geneva, in 1946, the Moral Rearmament movement has been working to rebuild Europe by bringing together old enemies and organising international conferences.
It intensified its fight against communism from 1953 onwards, launching a global campaign, and inviting leaders from former colonised countries to Caux.
Cornelio Sommaruga took over as head of the organisation in 2000, changing its name to the Caux Initiatives of Change Foundation. It aims to be a force for intercultural dialogue, the promotion of peace and good governance.
(Images: Initiatives of Change; text: Frédéric Burnand)