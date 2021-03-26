Electric cars: how much cleaner are they?
Are electric vehicles really more eco-friendly than other types of cars?This content was published on March 26, 2021 - 13:52
The Swiss TV consumer magazine ‘Kassensturz’ used a new climate calculator to find the answers, comparing the carbon footprints of electric cars with those of internal combustion engines and hybrid models over the entire lifespan of the vehicles.
The tool was developed by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) automobile association.
