Gaza: when children are caught in the crossfire

This content was published on May 20, 2021 - 16:50

RTS/JH

Concern is mounting over the toll the violence in Gaza is taking on civilians. This footage from Swiss Public Television, RTS, captures the human cost of the conflict, as Israeli air strikes and rocket attacks lay waste to civilian homes. The Palestinian enclave is controlled by Hamas. Together with other Palestinian militant groups, they have continued to launch rockets towards southern Israel.

