Geneva Internationals: Driving action to protect the environment

Meet Zaninka Ntagungira, a climate specialist. She came to Geneva to study and focus on the policies that help combat climate change and its impacts.

This content was published on November 3, 2021 - 09:00

Katharina Wecker

Zaninka Ntagungira completed over the summer her master’s degree in development studies at the Graduate Institute in Geneva. She now works at the Climate Action Accelerator, a non-profit initiative that aims to boost the uptake of climate solutions in the aid, health, and education sectors. Ntagungira says she is happy with her life and job in Geneva, but she plans to return to her native Rwanda soon to work on environmental policies there.

Geneva hosts numerous international organisations like the UN’s European headquarters and the World Health Organization. Switzerland’s second biggest city is home to about 750 non-governmental organisations, 177 diplomatic missions and several academic institutions like the Graduate Institute. More than 32,000 people from around the world work at these organisations. In our series “Geneva Internationals” we portray some of these people.