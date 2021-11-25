Geneva Internationals: Improving storytelling in international development

Meet Joan Okitoi-Heisig, a communications specialist. Born in Kenya, she lived in Germany before moving to Geneva to help international development actors better communicate about their work.

Katharina Wecker

Joan Okitoi-Heisig is a freelance communications consultant. She helps big international organisations and small NGOs tell the public about their work. Her motivation is to amplify community voices so that they are heard on a global level. She writes, edits, and sometimes asks uncomfortable questions: what does the international development community get wrong about storytelling?

