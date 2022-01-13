Groundbreaking rector says goodbye 

Sarah Springman is leaving the federal technology institute ETH Zurich after seven years as rector at the top-ranked institution.

SRF/cs/ilj

Overall she has spent 25 years at ETH Zurich, and was Switzerland’s first female professor of civil engineering. The institution will be sad to see her go, as the rector has been very popular among students. Aside from her academic career, Springman has also been an acclaimed elite triathlete – she enjoyed rowing on Lake Zurich during her time in the city – and international sports administrator.

The 65-year-old will become principal of St Hilda’s College, Oxford, her home country. She will start the role with an extra title to her name: in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours 2022, Springman received a damehood for services to engineering and to international sports administration.