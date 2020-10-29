Historic press photos show the aftermath of the explosion

In Switzerland, money was raised to help the inhabitants of the village. On a house rebuilt in 1948, it is written: “Terror swept across the country when our village was destroyed, burned down. Now joy has returned, as we have a new home.”
It was thought that the remaining ammunition did not pose a threat. The depot was even transformed into a military pharmacy in the second half of the 20th century. Then the situation was reassessed. The Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport has decided to dispose of this ordinance. The inhabitants of Mitholz must leave the village during the operation that will last at least ten years.
