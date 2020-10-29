Historic press photos show the aftermath of the explosion

Assessing the damage, including the restaurant Balmhorn (number 30), the grocery store (31) and Post Office (32). Staatsarchiv des Kantons Bern

Rescuers search a building that was completely destroyed by the explosion. Walter Studer/Keystone

Debris and snow build up following the explosions at the ammunition dump. Walter Studer/Keystone

Mitholz station, completely destroyed by the explosion in December 1947. Walter Studer/Keystone

Clearing up in Mitholz - smoke can still be seen in the background. Staatsarchiv des Kantons Bern

After the disaster, Mitholz looked like a war zone. Nine people died in their homes and seven were seriously injured. Over 200 people were left homeless. Walter Studer/Keystone

Signs warn of unexploded ordinance lying around. Walter Studer/Keystone

More than 100 buildings were destroyed or damaged. The exact cause of the accident could never be completely determined. Walter Studer/Keystone

The railway station was completely destroyed. Staatsarchiv des Kantons Bern

Exploring the flooded corridors of the destroyed depot. Schweizerisches Bundesarchiv

Large swathes of rock face crashed down onto the village of Mitholz. The disaster made headlines around the world. For a long time, it was considered the largest non-nuclear explosion in the world.

In Switzerland, money was raised to help the inhabitants of the village. On a house rebuilt in 1948, it is written: “Terror swept across the country when our village was destroyed, burned down. Now joy has returned, as we have a new home.”

It was thought that the remaining ammunition did not pose a threat. The depot was even transformed into a military pharmacy in the second half of the 20th century. Then the situation was reassessed. The Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport has decided to dispose of this ordinance. The inhabitants of Mitholz must leave the village during the operation that will last at least ten years.