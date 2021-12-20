How to multiply the number of solar energy sites in Switzerland
The Swiss authorities are committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. Solar power is one of the main planks of this strategy.This content was published on December 20, 2021 - 09:00
Renewable energies are to meet the growing demand for electricity as nuclear power plants are being decommissioned. The authorities want 34 terawatt hours (TWh) of solar-generated electricity a year by 2050 (2.6TWh were generated in 2020).
Complementary solar solutions, like solar panels on motorways, are needed to help meet this ambitious goal.
