Icy relations warm up in Geneva
The handshake between US-President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin made headlines in Geneva on Wednesday. The atmosphere of the meeting was described as “warm”.This content was published on June 17, 2021 - 13:21
One of the few concrete results of the meeting: both countries are restoring their ambassadors to each other’s countries, and there was an agreement to work towards updating their nuclear pact. Both leaders suggested that while an enormous chasm between the two nations remains, the talks were constructive.
The summit took place amid a huge security operation involving thousands of police and military personnel. The lake and parts of the city became no-go zones.
