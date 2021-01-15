Navigation

Massive snowfall in Switzerland

  • Traffic chaos in Zurich - the persistent snowfalls in large parts of Switzerland led to numerous traffic accidents. Keystone / Wey Alexandra
  • Difficult working conditions: a postman barely finds the letterbox. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller
  • Neither trams nor buses can run in the city of Zurich at the moment. Keystone / Christian Beutler
  • Out and about with the sledge in the city of Zurich. Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann
  • The penguins feel right at home for once. Keystone / Alexandra Wey
  • Some people are happy: snowboarding in the middle of the city of Geneva. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi
  • A snow blower clears a road in the village of Goeschenen in the canton of Uri during heavy snowfall. Keystone / Urs Flueeler
  • An avalanche has buried the cantonal road in Uri, which remains closed until further notice. Keystone / Urs Flueeler
  • The situation in the mountains is tense. Keystone / Urs Flueeler
