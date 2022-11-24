Meet Switzerland's next man in space
Marco Sieber has been chosen as a “career astronaut” by the European Space Agency (ESA) – he is thus set to become only the second Swiss spaceman in history. The 33-year-old from Bern was selected from a total of 22,500 candidates who applied for a spot in the latest promotion.This content was published on November 24, 2022 - 16:28
Sieber, who currently works as a urologist in the bilingual Swiss city of Biel/Bienne, is also a paratrooper in the Swiss army, as well as the holder of a private pilot’s licence. He previously worked as chief medical officer for the Swiss forces in the KFOR international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.