Meet Switzerland's next man in space

Marco Sieber has been chosen as a “career astronaut” by the European Space Agency (ESA) – he is thus set to become only the second Swiss spaceman in history. The 33-year-old from Bern was selected from a total of 22,500 candidates who applied for a spot in the latest promotion.

This content was published on November 24, 2022 - 16:28

Sieber, who currently works as a urologist in the bilingual Swiss city of Biel/Bienne, is also a paratrooper in the Swiss army, as well as the holder of a private pilot’s licence. He previously worked as chief medical officer for the Swiss forces in the KFOR international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.