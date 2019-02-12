Navigation

Alliance F, the organisation of Swiss feminists’ associations, has raised money to develop an algorithm that would be able to detect hate speech online. The technology will be used to increase human efficiency in dealing with and answering hateful comments on the internet and social media.

