Swiss resorts struggle with safety measures for Covid-free slopes

Swiss ski resorts have ploughed ahead with preparations for the year-end holiday season despite pressure from neighbouring countries on Switzerland to close its pistes until the latest coronavirus wave passes.

This content was published on December 9, 2020 - 17:56

Germany, Italy and France pushed for Swiss resorts to close until January but Switzerland – already hard hit by the lack of foreign tourists – and its eastern neighbour Austria are reluctant to further damage a sector worth billions to their economies.

The Swiss government refused to buckle under pressure and decided on December 4 to allow ski areas to open during the holidays. Health Minister Alain Berset says the decision was intended “above all for people living in Switzerland”.

From December 22, all ski resorts will have to prove they have met strict safety standards to obtain cantonal permits to remain open.