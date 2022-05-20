Switzerland says sorry! The fondue invasion

In our satirical video format, Swiss comedian and director Patrick Karpiczenko apologises for Switzerland’s transgressions – this time for the Cheese Union, a mafia-like cartel that has flooded the world with cheese.

This content was published on May 20, 2022 - 09:00

Cheese Union? Even in Switzerland only those over 40 still remember this cartel-like organisation that steered the production and sale of Swiss cheese for nearly a century – and they remember it only because the union sponsored the Swiss national ski team in the 1990s and dressed them in legendarily embarrassing cheese-outfits. However, from 1914 to 1999 the union was a powerful institution in Switzerland whose arm reached far out into the world – a world it flooded with subsidised cheese.

Satirist Patrick Karpiczenko has taken on this story about Swiss cheese history and the globalisation of fondue in his new video and says sorry to the world.

If you want to know more about the Cheese Union, we recommend these texts from our archive:

Or take a look at the sources used for the video: