Explosion at Swiss company Givaudan’s US plant leaves two dead

A major explosion has taken place at a Givaudan plant in the United States (US), resulting in the deaths of two employees from the Geneva-based flavour and fragrance company. Several other employees were injured in the incident.

The accident at the factory in Louisville, Kentucky occurred on Tuesday, a Givaudan spokeswoman told the news agency AWP. Several US media outlets had already reported on the incident, noting that hazardous substances were also released.

The Givaudan spokeswoman stated that Louisville city officials have now declared there is no longer any danger to residents nearby or to surrounding communities. However, reports indicate that some houses and buildings near the factory have been damaged. The investigation into the cause of the accident is still in its early stages.

Givaudan is currently working with first responders and relevant authorities. The priority now is the affected employees and their families. Givaudan is in contact with them and will provide support in the coming days and weeks, the spokeswoman added.

