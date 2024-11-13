Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational companies

Explosion at Swiss company Givaudan’s US plant leaves two dead

Explosion at US Givaudan factory leaves two dead
Explosion at US Givaudan factory leaves two dead Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Explosion at Swiss company Givaudan’s US plant leaves two dead
Listening: Explosion at Swiss company Givaudan’s US plant leaves two dead

A major explosion has taken place at a Givaudan plant in the United States (US), resulting in the deaths of two employees from the Geneva-based flavour and fragrance company. Several other employees were injured in the incident.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The accident at the factory in Louisville, Kentucky occurred on Tuesday, a Givaudan spokeswoman told the news agency AWP. Several US media outlets had already reported on the incident, noting that hazardous substances were also released.

The Givaudan spokeswoman stated that Louisville city officials have now declared there is no longer any danger to residents nearby or to surrounding communities. However, reports indicate that some houses and buildings near the factory have been damaged. The investigation into the cause of the accident is still in its early stages.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Givaudan is currently working with first responders and relevant authorities. The priority now is the affected employees and their families. Givaudan is in contact with them and will provide support in the coming days and weeks, the spokeswoman added.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Beer sales dampened by bad weather

More

Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather

This content was published on The past brewing year fell through in Switzerland, partly due to the bad weather. Beer sales shrank again. For the first time, per capita consumption fell below the 50 liter mark.

Read more: Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR