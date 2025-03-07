Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Multinational Companies

Swiss steel industry offered four-year state subsidies

Federal support for the steel industry since January 1
Federal support for the steel industry since January 1
Swiss steel industry offered four-year state subsidies
Strategically important steel companies in Switzerland are eligible for state aid from the start of this year until the end of 2028.

On Friday, the Federal Council announced the retroactive entry of this four-year transitional support.

+ Swiss manufacturers fear Trump tariff turmoil

At a time when strategically important iron, steel and aluminum producers were facing challenges due to high energy prices, parliament passed an urgent law last December. Four companies are affected: Stahl Gerlafingen, Swiss Steel, Novelis and Constellium.

Until the end of 2028, they will benefit from a rebate on electricity grid usage charges. Fees will be reduced by 50% in the first year, 37.5% in the second, 25% in the third and 12.5% in the fourth. The costs amount to some CHF37 million.

+ Read about the Swiss steel industry in crisis

These companies must comply with a number of requirements. In particular, they are prohibited from paying variable remuneration to members of management and the board of directors.

