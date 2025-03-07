Swiss steel industry offered four-year state subsidies

Federal support for the steel industry since January 1 Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Strategically important steel companies in Switzerland are eligible for state aid from the start of this year until the end of 2028.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Aide fédérale au secteur de la sidérurgie depuis le 1er janvier Original Read more: Aide fédérale au secteur de la sidérurgie depuis le 1er janvier

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Friday, the Federal Council announced the retroactive entry of this four-year transitional support.

+ Swiss manufacturers fear Trump tariff turmoil

At a time when strategically important iron, steel and aluminum producers were facing challenges due to high energy prices, parliament passed an urgent law last December. Four companies are affected: Stahl Gerlafingen, Swiss Steel, Novelis and Constellium.

Until the end of 2028, they will benefit from a rebate on electricity grid usage charges. Fees will be reduced by 50% in the first year, 37.5% in the second, 25% in the third and 12.5% in the fourth. The costs amount to some CHF37 million.

+ Read about the Swiss steel industry in crisis

These companies must comply with a number of requirements. In particular, they are prohibited from paying variable remuneration to members of management and the board of directors.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.