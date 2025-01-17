Glencore and Rio Tinto held talks on mining’s biggest-ever potential merger, say reports

Representatives of both companies discussed whether they should combine part or all of their businesses, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Thursday evening, citing people familiar with the affair.
It is not clear whether the talks are still ongoing. The Financial Times, meanwhile, said it had learned from insiders that the negotiations did not progress to a deal. According to the FT, the two companies held early-stage talks as recently as October.
Among other things, the market position in lithium and copper is at stake. Glencore and Rio Tinto both have large copper mines. But Rio Tinto still earns huge profits from iron ore, while Glencore is still heavily involved in the coal business.
The boom in iron ore over the past few years is mainly due to steel consumption in China, which is no longer growing as strongly as it used to. Coal is tending to lose importance as an energy source with the global expansion of renewable energies.
A merger of the two giants would result in a de facto takeover of Glencore by Rio Tinto. The latter is the world’s second-largest mining group after BHP, with a market capitalisation of $103 billion dollars. Glencore has a market capitalisation of $55 billion.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Aussie adoptee gains Swiss citizenship at 54 thanks to old envelope
Swiss university inaugurates Europe’s most powerful centrifuge
This content was published on
The federal technology institute ETH Zurich has inaugurated Europe's most powerful geotechnical centrifuge. Researchers use the instrument to simulate the effects of natural hazards.
Swiss film industry reports successful year in 2024
This content was published on
Swiss films did well in cinemas in 2024, recording over 907,000 admissions, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reports. They accounted for almost 9% of all films shown last year in Switzerland.
WHO appeals for $1.5 billion to tackle global health crises
This content was published on
The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for $1.5 billion (CHF1.4 billion) this year to tackle dozens of health crises around the world and "unprecedented" situations.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.