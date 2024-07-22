Kudelski Group to sell Skidata division to Assa Abloy

Kudelski sells Skidata to Assa Abloy Keystone-SDA

The Kudelski Group is set to sell its Skidata division to Swedish locking and security systems manufacturer Assa Abloy, with the sale expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year, the company announced on Monday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Kudelski had initially disclosed plans for the sale in mid-February, stating that the proceeds would provide the necessary liquidity to repay a CHF145.9 million ($164.35 million) bond maturing in September 2024. The sale price reflects an enterprise value of CHF340 million. The deal is still subject to regulatory approvals.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Skidata, acquired by Kudelski in 2001, offers access control systems for airports, shopping centres, ski lifts, and stadiums. In 2023, Skidata generated a turnover of CHF326.4 million, accounting for nearly half of the Kudelski Group’s total turnover.

+Three Swiss firms among top 100 most valuable

“This transaction is part of our overarching strategy to tighten the Group’s focus on digital security technologies and solutions for the media, Internet of Things, and cybersecurity markets,” said Kudelski CEO André Kudelski in the press release.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.