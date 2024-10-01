SWISS continues to suspend Tel Aviv and Beirut flights

This was announced by the airline on Tuesday following an in-depth review.
Swiss hopes that this measure will make planning easier for passengers and crews, the airline wrote. Affected passengers will be contacted and can rebook their flight to a later date free of charge or have their ticket price refunded.
Israel launched a “limited ground offensive” in Lebanon early Tuesday morning. According to military sources, the Israeli air force also attacked several weapons factories and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in a southern suburb of Beirut on the same day.
Switzerland receives UN mandate for meeting on Middle East conflict
Switzerland will organise a meeting of the parties to the Geneva Conventions on the Middle East conflict within six months.
