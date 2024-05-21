Swiss retailer Migros starts restructuring with 150 job losses

Swiss supermarket chain Migros is embarking on a major restructuring programme KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / GAETAN BALLY

The Swiss Migros supermarket chain has started its downsizing programme with the loss of 150 jobs. This is around 10% the total number of expected lay-offs.

Keystone-SDA

According to media reports, Migros had already confirmed the job cuts on Friday. According to the announcement, employees at the Migros headquarters in Zurich are affected by the dismantling. Mainly administrative departments are housed there, such as marketing or purchasing.

It is said that those laid off will be supported in their professional re-orientation. As was announced last week, Migros has implemented a new social plan in anticipation of upcoming layoffs as of May 1. As part of the restructuring, a total of around 1,500 jobs will be cut by the company.

According to the announcement, this new structure has now been approved by directors and will be implemented on July 1, 2024.

The aim of the realignment is to achieve “simplified processes, lean structures and clear roles”. The background is that Migros wants to save money under its new bosses Mario Irminger (head of the Migros Cooperative Federation) and Peter Diethelm (head of Migros Supermarkt AG).

As part of this, the company also wants to sell several specialist stores, including Melectronics. As Migros also writes in the current media release, the planned sale of Melectronics will result in “changes in around 50 larger Migros supermarket branches”.

In the future, Melectronics will only sell a “basic range of electronic items” at these locations, as it is called.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

