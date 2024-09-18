Switzerland renews support for WEF for 2025-2027

The government will hire up to 5,000 military personnel and contribute up to CHF7.65 million ($9.06 million) over three years towards security costs for the WEF annual event in the mountain resort of Davos.
Parliamentarian Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger emphasised the importance of the WEF in Davos, both for Switzerland and internationally. The event reinforces Switzerland’s role as a meeting place. She also emphasised the WEF’s positive economic impact on the region.
Defense minister Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, underlined Switzerland’s obligations, in particular to protect people under international law.
She also pointed out that security costs had risen as a result of the deteriorating international situation, with conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Translated from French by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
