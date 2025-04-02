The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss study predicts rise in global antibiotic use in farming

The global use of antibiotics in livestock farming could rise by nearly 30% by 2040, according to a new study from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the University of Zurich (UZH). However, Switzerland is expected to see little to no increase.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Researchers warn that the global rise in antibiotic use could worsen the issue of antibiotic resistance. “Resistant bacteria are also a significant problem for agriculture,” said Thomas Van Boeckel, a study co-author from UZH, in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency.

If current trends continue unchecked, global antibiotic use could reach 143,000 tonnes annually by 2040, according to a study published in Nature Communications on Tuesday. In Europe, researchers predict a slight increase of 0.6% by 2040.

However, the study also highlights that certain measures could potentially cut antibiotic use in livestock farming by up to 57% in the most optimistic scenario.

