Swiss medtech industry shows strong support for EU deal
Some two thirds of Swiss medtech companies support the new Switzerland-EU package. This is the result of a survey conducted by the opinion research institute JRC. Approval has also increased since the announcement of the US tariffs.
According to the survey, over 70% of companies rate the package as important for their business and 80% as crucial for Switzerland as a medtech location. Furthermore, eight out of ten companies support the bilateral approach to date, according to the Swiss Medical Technology Association Swiss Medtech on Friday.
The decisive factors for this support are the free movement of persons and direct market access, according to the press release from the industry association, which commissioned the survey. Swiss Medtech sees this approval as a “clear mandate to support the Bilaterals III with commitment in the interests of the medtech sector”.
During the survey period, US President Trump announced the new tariffs on Swiss imports. The JRC concluded that support for the package increased even further after the tariff announcement. Before the announcement, approval was at 60%, afterwards at 68%, according to the industry association.
The opinion research institute surveyed all of Swiss Medtech’s approximately 800 members on the bilateral agreements between July 3 and August 11. According to the press release, the response rate was around 40%.
