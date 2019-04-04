Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Philippe Rebord Head of Swiss army quits for health reasons

Philippe Rebord

Philippe Rebord lasted just over two years as the head of the Swiss Armed Forces

(Keystone)

The head of the Swiss Armed Forces, Philippe Rebord, has handed in his resignation. His contract ran until the end of 2020. 

Rebord, 61, told the media in Bern on Thursday that he was suffering from a serious thrombosis and needed a hip operation. He will stay in office until the end of the year.

Defence Minister Viola Amherd said the search had begun for a successor, who is chosen by the Federal Council.

Rebord started his army career in 1985 and took over from André Blattmann at the external linkbeginning of 2017. He faced several challenges, including reducing in the size of the army after parliament passed reformsexternal link.

Last November he apologised for the excessive expenses incurred by the military leadership, recognising that “moral errors” had been made in the past. 

Neutral Switzerland operates a militia army system. Professional soldiers constitute about 5% of the military and the rest are conscripts or volunteers aged 19 to 34.



Keystone-SDA/ts

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters