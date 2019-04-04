The head of the Swiss Armed Forces, Philippe Rebord, has handed in his resignation. His contract ran until the end of 2020.
Rebord, 61, told the media in Bern on Thursday that he was suffering from a serious thrombosis and needed a hip operation. He will stay in office until the end of the year.
Defence Minister Viola Amherd said the search had begun for a successor, who is chosen by the Federal Council.
Rebord started his army career in 1985 and took over from André Blattmann at the external linkbeginning of 2017. He faced several challenges, including reducing in the size of the army after parliament passed reformsexternal link.
Last November he apologised for the excessive expenses incurred by the military leadership, recognising that “moral errors” had been made in the past.
Neutral Switzerland operates a militia army system. Professional soldiers constitute about 5% of the military and the rest are conscripts or volunteers aged 19 to 34.
Keystone-SDA/ts