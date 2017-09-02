This content was published on September 2, 2017 5:00 PM Sep 2, 2017 - 17:00

Switzerland has long been a destination for English-language writers, drawn by its gorgeous scenery and tranquil lifestyle.

Great authors who found inspiration in Switzerland include Mary Shelley, F. Scott Fitzgerald, James Joyce, Patricia Highsmith and Ernest Hemingway.

Today, the country is home to a thriving English-language literary scene and a number of critically acclaimed and bestselling authors.

For this programme, Clare O’Deaexternal link, the author of The Naked Swiss: A Nation Behind 10 Mythsexternal link, met four writers in their adopted habitat.

Featured authors: Susan Jane Gilmanexternal link, Jason Donaldexternal link, Alison Andersonexternal link, Anne Korkeakiviexternal link











Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.