To do their work, humanitarian organisations must talk with everyone in the field, including groups that have been labelled terrorists. How do they do it?



Agencies like the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) (Doctors without Borders) say well-intentioned government policies like anti-terrorism legislation can sometimes seriously hinder their work. In December, key members of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement gathered in Geneva for a major conference to shape their agenda and to discuss these kinds of thorny issues.

In this episode of our Inside Geneva podcast series, correspondent Imogen Foulkes and analyst Daniel Warner discuss the challenges of counterterrorism legislation and its effect on humanitarian work with Tristan Ferrero, an ICRC senior legal advisor, and Duncan Mclean, a MSF researcher.

