Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Polish parliament rejects bill seeking to ease strict abortion law

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s lower house rejected a bill on Friday that sought to scrap penalties for people who help someone to get an abortion, highlighting deep divisions in the ruling coalition over easing one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion laws.

Under the draft law, people helping to arrange an abortion, for example by providing abortion pills, and doctors performing terminations in the early weeks of pregnancy or due to foetal anomalies would no longer have faced charges.

Reproductive rights and healthcare are high on the agenda in Poland, which under the previous nationalist government introduced a near-total ban on abortion in 2021.

Since taking power in December, Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s broad coalition encompassing the moderate left and right has reinstated public funding for in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and voted to change rules on accessing emergency contraception.

One of his party’s pre-election promises was to grant access to abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, but progress on such bills has stalled because of disagreements within the ruling coalition.

Under the current law, abortion is only legal in cases involving rape or incest, or when a woman’s health or life is at risk.

In April, lawmakers sent four bills on easing abortion restrictions to a special bipartisan committee for consideration. Friday’s bill was the first of the draft laws to be voted on by the lower house.

It was rejected by almost half of the lawmakers belonging to the Christian Democratic Third Way party, which forms part of the government, as well as members of the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) and Confederation parties.

Abortion rights advocates said the result of the vote was a blow.

“Doctors will still be afraid to perform abortions, and friends can be sent to prison for helping their friend. Women will continue to fear for their health and lives,” Deputy Family Minister Aleksandra Gajewska wrote on the X social media platform.

Work on the other bills continues. Two of them would allow abortion until 12 weeks and the third, proposed by the Third Way, reinstates the right to abortion in cases of foetal anomalies, returning to the situation before a constitutional court ruling in 2020.

President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the PiS party and staunchly anti-abortion, had vowed to use his presidential veto to stop Friday’s bill from becoming law if it passed. He is due to leave office late next year.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR