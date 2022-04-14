This content was published on April 14, 2022 - 09:00

Bruno Kaufmann Bruno is swissinfo.ch’s global democracy correspondent as well as being a long-term foreign correspondent for the Swiss Broadcasting Company, based in Sweden. He is also the Director of International Relations at the Swiss Democracy Foundation and Co-president of the Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy. More from this author

Dear readers of our democracy coverage,

The past few weeks have shaken an entire world. Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine has triggered the most serious war – and the biggest refugee crisis – on European soil since 1945. It is a war of values: an authoritarian-ruled country wants to subjugate a democratically organised one. It is a war against democracy.

This has changed the focus of our reporting and analysis at a stroke. While the Ukrainians are trying to defend themselves with all available means against a superior military power, suddenly our journalistic focus is less on the subtleties of political say than on the most important principles of a free and humane world order.

Besides the literal public service of reporting based on verifiable facts, this also includes the free exchange of opinions, the informed debate of the worldwide SWI community. This debate is currently being conducted with particular commitment and intensity in ten languages on the topic of “neutrality”. No wonder, because senseless violence and war always triggers reflection on and striving for solutions that can contribute to sustainable peace.

Our first ten-language Democracy Newsletter, which in future will appear monthly, takes neutrality, as it is currently being intensively discussed not only in the context of the Ukraine conflict, as an opportunity to offer an overview of this topic, which is also constantly topical in Switzerland. It is also a chance to build a bridge to (direct) democracy, because not only in Ukraine has President Volodymyr Zelensky held out the prospect of a referendum on a future neutral status – there are also plans in Switzerland for a neutrality initiative with a later vote.

I wish you an interesting and stimulating read of our contributions and invite you to participate in our debate, or to send me a few lines personally.

Best wishes,

Bruno Kaufmann

Global democracy correspondent and coordinator of the SWI democracy editorial team

