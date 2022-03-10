Right-wingers fail again to block Swiss bid for UN Security Council seat
Opponents of a Swiss seat in the United Nations Security Council have suffered a setback in parliament.This content was published on March 10, 2022 - 12:16
The House of Representatives clearly rejected a call by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party for the government to withdraw its bid for a non-permanent seat in the council for the years 2023/24.
Apart from the People’s Party, only a few members of the Centre Party came out in favour of the demand on Thursday.
Opponents argued the candidacy was undermining Switzerland’s traditional neutrality and endanger the status as a broker of good offices in diplomacy.
The bid for a seat is a “relic of carefree times” argued People’s Party parliamentarian Roger Köppel.
Swiss interests
Foreign MinisterExternal link Ignazio Cassis responded that a candidacy for the Security Council was in the very interest of Switzerland compatible with neutrality.
Switzerland could use its position to actively promote peace and international rules.
“This is more necessary than ever in these dark hours,” said Cassis, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The other chamber of parliament, the Senate, is due to discuss the demand for a withdrawal next Monday but it is not likely to support it.
The People’s PartyExternal link unsuccessfully tried to block a candidacy for the Security Council in parliament over the past ten years. The UN body is to decide on the Swiss bid in June.
Switzerland joined the UN 20 years ago following a nationwide vote in March 2002.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.