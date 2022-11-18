Sharp rise in number of illegal immigrants entering Switzerland

Swiss border police are detecting an increasing number of illegal immigrants. © Keystone / Olivier Maire

The number of illegal immigrants who have been picked up by police in Switzerland quadrupled in October compared to the same month last year.

This content was published on November 18, 2022 - 13:28

swissinfo.ch/mga

The Federal Customs and Border Security service said 7,891 people had been found living in Switzerland without authorisation. This is a monthly increase of more than 2,000 since September. In October 2021, border guards found 2,090 illegal immigrants.

Most of these people had arrived across Switzerland’s eastern and southern borders and mainly originated from Afghanistan and Tunisia.

Police are investigating 385 cases of suspected people smuggling in the first 10 months of year, of which 50 were reported in October.

Switzerland is already struggling to accommodate the rising numbers of refugees who properly register with the authorities when they enter the country.

The army has been forced to construct temporary accommodation while cantons have been asked to take care of a more refugees than in normal times.

The State Secretariat for Migration expects to handle 22,000 refugee applicationsExternal link by the end of the year, which is 7,000 more than during 2021.

