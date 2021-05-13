Swiss call for end to violence in Middle East

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City on Thursday, May 13, 2021 Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Switzerland’s foreign minister has called for the violence in the Middle East to stop immediately and has offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

This content was published on May 13, 2021 - 14:20

Reuters/Keystone-SDA/FDFA/ilj

Ignazio Cassis’s comments, made on Twitter, come amid days of violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza region that have caused international concern.

External Content The escalation of violence in the Middle East must stop immediately. #Switzerland calls on all parties to respect International Humanitarian Law. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) May 12, 2021

Switzerland first expressed its concerns about the situation on Sunday, appealing for calm. A statementExternal link released by the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Wednesday evening reiterated its call on all parties to respect their obligations under international law, in particular international humanitarian law, and to protect the civilian population and infrastructure.

“Switzerland is convinced that only a two-state solution negotiated by both parties in accordance with international law and internationally agreed parameters, including UN Security Council resolutions, can lead to lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” the statement continued.

“In this context, the FDFA reiterates its support for the preservation of the historical status quo on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount in Jerusalem.”

Violence escalating

Israeli troops massed at Gaza's border on Thursday while Palestinian militants pounded Israel with rockets, according to wire reports. Violence in the streets worsened overnight.

This latest unrest has followed a month of rising tensions, dating back to the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. The threatened eviction of some Palestinian families in East Jerusalem has also caused rising anger.