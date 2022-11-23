Government moots plan in case of electricity shortage

The war in Ukraine, and the lack of an electricity agreement with the EU, make for a tense situation in Switzerland. Keystone/gaetan Bally

The government has presented a draft several-stage plan that would come into effect should there be a serious lack of electricity in the country.

A week after finalising details of how to handle an eventual gas shortage, on Wednesday Economics Minister Guy Parmelin was back with another set of scenarios – this time related to a possible electricity shortage.

While such a situation remains theoretical, the government is reacting to concerns about the conflict in Ukraine, the disruption to international energy markets, and the ongoing lack of an electricity agreement between Switzerland and European Union.

In case of a shortage, the first two levels of response would combine urgent appeals to reduce usage with low-level restrictions, such as limiting advertising lighting during the night, or restricting certain sporting or cultural events.

The next step would see rationing for big electricity users: that is, the 34,000 users who together account for 50% of usage in Switzerland. This option, which foresees no exceptions, could last for up to a month, the plan statesExternal link.

The final, last resort option – “to be avoided at any price”, Parmelin said – would see rotating outages in order to maintain the stability of the electricity grid, with efforts made to avoid impacting critical infrastructure or hospitals.

Calls to cut usage

The proposed measures – which are much more specific than those for the gas sector – would only come into effect if current efforts to shore up the country’s energy and electricity stability fail, Parmelin said.

He reiterated a call for citizens and businesses to “save, save, save” when it comes to energy use.

The package of measures will now be discussed by cantons and business representatives before the government comes up with a final draft. The consultation period runs until December 12.

