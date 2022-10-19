Switzerland finalises power contingency plans for winter

Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga presents Switzerland's winter power reserve plans. ©keystone/peter Schneider

The Swiss government has put forward a package of measures aimed at shoring up the country’s power supplies during the winter.

This content was published on October 19, 2022 - 17:14

swissinfo.ch/mga

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) Suíça finaliza planos de economia de energia para o inverno

Some measures have already been announced but on Wednesday they were all presented together for a period of public consultation that will end on November 23.

+ Switzerland "well prepared" for energy crunch

Like other European countries, Switzerland faces the prospects of power shortages during the winter, primarily due to Russia restricting gas supplies.

To alleviate the threat of blackouts, hydropower capacity will be increased. If this fails to plug any gaps, the Swiss government wants to establish reserve power plants, with up to a 1,000MW capacity, by February 2023.

These plants will be paid a fixed sum for participating in the scheme and compensation if their reserve power is used.

Such plants could run on gas or oil but must offset the CO2 they produce by taking part in emissions trading systems.

Permission has already been granted to build a new power plantExternal link in the northern Swiss town of Birr. The government proposes relaxing planning restrictions relating to noise and air pollution to help build up a network of reserve plants quickly.

Werner Luginbühl, President of the Federal Electricity Commission, told a press conference on Wednesday that the situation remains critical and that Switzerland may need good weather conditions to get through the winter with enough power.

Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga spoke of enormous time pressure to get reserves up and running.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative