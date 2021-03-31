Switzerland to send demining experts to Sudan

The archive picture shows an expert of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining working with a metal detector searching for land mines. © Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi

The Swiss government has agreed to send up to four experts to participate in a United Nations mine clearing programme in Sudan.

This content was published on March 31, 2021 - 11:48

The unarmed experts will support the planning and carrying out of demining operations as part of an international peace mission, according to the defence ministry.

Peace and stability in the African country is also in the interest of Switzerland, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Mines and other explosive devices still pose a danger for the civilian population notably in the Darfur region and in the south of the country, according to the statement.

The international community started boosting its involvement in Sudan two years ago in the wake of the removal from power of President Omar al-Bashir. Switzerland was contacted by the UN to support information management and mine clearing activities, the statement said.

The Swiss city of Geneva has also hosted the International Centre for Humanitarian DeminingExternal link since its creation in 1998.

There are currently 12 demining specialists of the Swiss army active in nearly ten countries around the world.