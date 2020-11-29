Federal Politics Vote results: November 29, 2020 External Content This content was published on November 29, 2020 - 11:45 November 29, 2020 - 11:45 See in other languages: 6 Deutsch (de) Resultate der Abstimmung vom 29. November in den Kantonen Español (es) Resultados de las votaciones del 29 de noviembre de 2020 Français (fr) Résultats de la votation du 29 novembre 2020 عربي (ar) نتائج اقتراع 29 نوفمبر 2020 日本語 (ja) 2020年11月29日の国民投票結果 Italiano (it) Risultati della votazione del 29 novembre 2020 Vote November 29: Spotlight on ethical business practices The global economy and Switzerland's financial industry are at the centre of the ballot box decisions on November 29. Tags: Politics Share this story