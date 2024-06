Poll shows UK PM Sunak narrowly won first head to head UK election debate

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister and Conservative Party Leader Rishi Sunak won the first televised election debate by a wafer thin margin, a YouGov snap poll for Sky News showed on Tuesday.

The poll showed 51% thought Sunak performed better, compared to 49% for his Labour Party rival Keir Starmer.