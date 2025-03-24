Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Refiners From Spain to India Draw Trump Tariffs to Home Nations

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Manufacturers and exporters from India and Spain to Italy and China stand to lose the most from the latest iteration of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

That’s because those nations are home to oil refiners, energy traders and other entities that have attracted Trump’s ire by purchasing Venezuelan oil or natural gas. In an apparent bid to tighten his squeeze on the Latin American country’s ruling elite, Trump on Monday warned that such nations will incur 25% levies on anything they sell into the US market.

What follows is a table of some of the companies involved:

 

 

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

