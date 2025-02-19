Can the spread of invasive quagga mussels be stopped in Switzerland?
A small mollusc is causing many problems in Switzerland and across the northern hemisphere, changing ecosystems in its path, attacking water supplies and causing millions in damage. New technology and international cooperation are being deployed to fight the invasion.
Researchers from Switzerland, Germany, AustriaExternal link and the United States, which also suffer from an invasive mussels infestation, are pooling their findings to better understand the behaviour of the quagga.
More
A call for ‘the courage to keep fighting for peace’ in Colombia
More
How a Swiss fund helps Global South artists connect with rest of the world
More
The Swiss mega-project to transport freight underground
More
The Swiss militia principle – what’s it all about?
More
‘Collegiality’ – a concept at the heart of Swiss governance
More
Everything you need to know to organize your move abroad
More
Artificial intelligence explained
More
Why Freddie Mercury hated then loved Montreux
More
How Swiss federalism emerged and shapes the nation
More
Truth or tale: does Switzerland send its unusable old cars to Africa?
More
What you need to know to get a job abroad
More
What does a ‘dignified death’ mean to you?
More
The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign aid
More
Lost stem cells: the scandal of a Swiss cord blood bank
More
What World Glacier Day is all about
More
Why it’s so hard to be a working woman in Switzerland
More
What the Swiss don’t know about sexually transmitted infections
More
Switzerland and France team up to save the apron fish
More
What is a tariff? A quick guide
More
What is permafrost and why is it a threat?
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
Swipe up for next video
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.