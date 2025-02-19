The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Research frontiers

Can the spread of invasive quagga mussels be stopped in Switzerland?

A small mollusc is causing many problems in Switzerland and across the northern hemisphere, changing ecosystems in its path, attacking water supplies and causing millions in damage. New technology and international cooperation are being deployed to fight the invasion.

This content was published on
1 minute

I have a wealth of experience as a journalist working in Switzerland and enjoy producing videos, articles and podcasts on a range of subjects, recently focused mainly on politics and the environment. Born in the UK, I studied law at Nottingham University, then went on to attend the first-ever post-graduate radio journalism college in London. After working as a radio journalist in the UK and then Switzerland from 1984 to 1995, I returned to the UK to complete a post-graduate diploma in film at Bournemouth Film School. I have been working as a video journalist ever since.

swissinfo.ch

Researchers from Switzerland, Germany, AustriaExternal link and the United States, which also suffer from an invasive mussels infestation, are pooling their findings to better understand the behaviour of the quagga.

Human rights lawyer Luz Marina Monzón Cifuentes in Bern.

More

A call for ‘the courage to keep fighting for peace’ in Colombia

Photo of a woman in front of Kunsthalle museum

More

How a Swiss fund helps Global South artists connect with rest of the world

Transferring goods beneath the surface

More

The Swiss mega-project to transport freight underground

Benjamin von Wyl

More

The Swiss militia principle – what’s it all about?

man standing on a staircase

More

‘Collegiality’ – a concept at the heart of Swiss governance

Camille Kündig

More

Everything you need to know to organize your move abroad

Artificial intelligence explained

More

Artificial intelligence explained

Freddie Mercury's former personal assistant speaks about the star's relationship with the town of Montreux.

More

Why Freddie Mercury hated then loved Montreux

Benjamin von Wyl

More

How Swiss federalism emerged and shapes the nation

Photo of a woman in a recycling centre with safety helmet and high-visibility vest

More

Truth or tale: does Switzerland send its unusable old cars to Africa?

Camille Kündig

More

What you need to know to get a job abroad

Readers share their thoughts on how to die with dignity.

More

What does a ‘dignified death’ mean to you?

The upshot of cuts to Swiss foreign aid

More

The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign aid

Photo of a baby

More

Lost stem cells: the scandal of a Swiss cord blood bank  

What World Glacier Day is all about

More

What World Glacier Day is all about

Photo of a woman in front of a desk with lego in front of her

More

Why it’s so hard to be a working woman in Switzerland

Information campaigns on sexually transmitted infections needed more than ever

More

What the Swiss don’t know about sexually transmitted infections

What happened to the critically endangered apron fish.

More

Switzerland and France team up to save the apron fish

a journalist talking to camera

More

What is a tariff? A quick guide

Permafrost explainer

More

What is permafrost and why is it a threat?

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
Mussels on sea bed

More

Quagga mussels threaten Swiss eco-systems

This content was published on Swiss lakes are facing a new threat: molluscs. The Quagga mussel, originally from the Black Sea, is spreading rapidly in Swiss lakes and gobbling up the food that fish need.

Read more: Quagga mussels threaten Swiss eco-systems

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR