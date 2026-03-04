Strategy urges Switzerland to create international quantum technology hub

Switzerland should position itself as a leading global hub for quantum technologies, backed by investments of CHF200–300 million ($256-384 million), according to a new strategy published on Wednesday by the Swiss Academy of Natural Sciences (SCNAT).

The “Swiss Quantum Strategy” was drafted by experts from a special commission, the Swiss Quantum Commission, on behalf of the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI).

According to the authors, the Swiss federal government is well positioned in quantum research with over 200 research groups, but so far there are only individual start-ups. In order to take a leading role also in development and commercialisation, impulses and investments beyond academia are needed.

International quantum hub

The strategy calls for establishing an international quantum hub in Switzerland, supported jointly by the public and private sectors. It centres on sector‑specific infrastructure such as specialised clean rooms, test facilities and competence centres. Experts estimate the required investment at CHF200–300 million.

To ensure that scientific discoveries are more consistently transferred into marketable solutions, the authors propose targeted promotion instruments for young companies. The risk of long-term private investment should be reduced by means of public funds and appropriate framework conditions.

In addition, a state-supported ‘Deep-Tech’ fund is recommended to enable long-term technological developments also in the quantum field.

Research remains decisive

In quantum research, developments are at different stages. While products already exist in quantum cryptography, high-performance quantum computers still present great challenges. Interdisciplinary research therefore remains decisive.

The strategy was drawn up as part of the Swiss Quantum Initiative (SQI), a national programme for the promotion of quantum sciences. The initiative is being implemented on behalf of the federal government and in partnership with the Swiss National Science Foundation and Innosuisse.

