Switzerland inaugurates first quantum computer for commercial use

The quantum computer will be open to companies, start-ups and academic institutions. Keystone-SDA / Gaetan Bally

Switzerland's first physical and commercially usable quantum computer was inaugurated on Thursday at the Uptown Basel competence centre in Arlesheim. It will be available to companies, academic institutions and start-ups in areas such as simulation, optimisation and machine learning.

The quantum computer is the result of an initiative by Quantum Basel, which, together with the specialist company IonQ, is committed to providing access to commercially viable quantum computing, as detailed in a press release issued by those involved on Thursday.

Quantum Basel was founded two years ago by Uptown Basel and is the first Swiss competence centre for quantum computing and artificial intelligence, according to the press release.

The so-called Forte system from IonQ can process over 34 billion possibilities simultaneously, according to the statement. By providing quantum access via both the cloud and a physical computer, Quantum Basel enables its customers and partners to securely develop innovative applications and help shape the future of technology.

