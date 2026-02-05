Rio Tinto Abandons Glencore Talks to Form World’s Biggest Miner

(Bloomberg) — Rio Tinto Group said it’s walking away from talks to acquire Glencore Plc, scuttling a potential mega-merger that could have created the world’s largest mining company after the two sides failed to agree on valuation.

Rio said it does not intend to make an offer for its smaller rival, and under UK rules it wouldn’t be able to pursue the company for at least six months, except in specific circumstances. Bloomberg News reported earlier that the deal would be abandoned.

The two sides announced that they were in talks in early January, and have been wrangling over the premium that Rio would need to pay. Glencore shares plunged as much as 11%. The company said in a separate statement that it has a strong standalone case and remains focused on delivering its own priorities.

The idea of a combination of the two companies has been discussed several times over more than a decade. It was first floated before the global financial crisis of 2008, and then revived in 2014 – when Rio quickly rejected an informal approach from Glencore – before conversations resumed in earnest in 2024.

Those talks foundered over Rio’s unwillingness to pay a big premium, as well as differences in management cultures. The most recent negotiations brought the sides closer than ever to a deal, but they remained at loggerheads over the valuation of Glencore’s sprawling mining and trading business.

