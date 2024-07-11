Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia’s FSB says it foiled terror attack on church in North Caucasus

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had foiled what it called an attempted terrorist attack on an Orthodox Christian church in the south of the country, state news agency TASS reported.

According to TASS, the FSB said a citizen of an unnamed Central Asian country had plotted the attack in Maykop, the capital of the Adygea region in the North Caucasus.

It quoted the FSB as saying: “The terrorist was preparing to attack a religious institution (Orthodox church) in the city of Maykop and murder its clergy and guards, then set fire to the building.”

Islamist violence has flared up again in recent months in the North Caucasus, which in the 1990s and 2000s was riven by wars and insurgencies emanating from Chechnya. Last month, 22 people were killed in simultaneous attacks on churches, synagogues and police checkpoints in two cities.

In March, an attack claimed by Islamic State killed 145 people at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow. Russia has arrested the suspected gunmen and a number of alleged accomplices, mostly citizens of Tajikistan, who are currently awaiting trial.

The FSB said the suspect was a member of a banned international terrorist organisation, which it did not name. It said investigators had seized a flag and other materials of that organisation, as well as a knife and components for an incendiary device.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR